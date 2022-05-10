Three persons have been shot dead in a renewed chieftaincy clash at Bawku in the Upper East Region

The clash was between Kusaasi and Mamprusi over a protracted chieftaincy dispute.

The shooting incident which started at 7pm, Monday, is said to have lasted for several hours.

Two males and an elderly female were shot dead as a result.

A source told Adom News the victims were targeted and murdered in their respective homes at Siginabtinga, a suburb of Bawku.

Police have visited the scene and restored calm. No arrest has, however, been made.

The bodies of the victims have been released for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.