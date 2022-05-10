Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has condemned a former Methodist Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Stephen Bosomtwe Ayensu over his political comments.

The Methodist Bishop criticised former President John Mahama for saying he will cancel the Electronic Transaction Levy (e-levy) when he win the 2024 general elections.

He said Mr. Mahama’s dream will never come true because Ghanaians will not give him another opportunity to lead the country again.

Reacting to this, Nii Lante in interview with Adom News‘ Parliamentary correspondent, Ohene Amponsah said the man of God in bed with the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).

In his view, Rev Ayensu needs deliverance because his judgement is clouded by his partisan position.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye said the NDC will petition the Methodist Church over the conduct of the Bishop.

Meanwhile, a former Deputy Communications Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has charged Christians to ignore the Rt. Rev. Bosomtwe Ayensu.