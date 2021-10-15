Former President John Mahama has said the 2020 election verdict had been determined even before the case was presented.

Mr Mahama, who does not agree with the ruling of the apex court, believes that the judgment was not “according to the rights and freedoms of Ghana’s constitution.”

He made these statements in an interview on Cape FM in the Central Region as part of his ‘Thank You’ tour on Friday.

The leader of the opposition party says that the NDC was forced to accept the ruling for the sake of the peace of the country.

“Because we wanted peace in the country, we accepted the Supreme Court’s ruling. If you look at how the judgment was delivered, it was not according to the rights and freedoms of Ghana’s constitution. You could see that the court had predetermined the decision it was going to take over the matter,” he said.

Mr Mahama is aggrieved by the refusal of the court to grant certain applications filed by his lawyers in the case.

He insists that the Electoral Commission was poorly organised, lacking transparency and fairness.

The former President has rated the 2020 election as “one of the worse organised in this country since 1992.”

That notwithstanding, Mr Mahama says that the party is preparing to reclaim power in the 2024 polls.

No stone will be left unturned, he assured party faithful.