It would be safe to assume that Queen Elizabeth, age 95 and a woman who literally wears a crown and rules over an entire commonwealth of 54 countries, would be able to do what she damn well pleases, but it appears that royal medical experts are advising her to give up her daily cocktail.

Elizabeth has been seen with a cane recently, which raised concerns about her health.

So, while everyone probably wants what’s best for the monarch, sources close to her say that she’s not happy about giving up “one of very few pleasures” she has left.

Though she’s not a heavy drinker, a source shared that Elizabeth likes to have a Champagne nightcap before bed and that she usually has a martini a day.

“The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini,” a family friend told Vanity Fair.

“It’s not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker. But it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she’s having to give up one of very few pleasures.”

MORE:

CREDIT: PHOTO BY JACOB KING/POOL/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

As for how she takes her drinks, royal fans will be happy to know that she prefers a “tipple of Dubonnet and gin with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice” or “a bone-dry gin martini,” according to People.

In 2019, she explained that she’s got very specific tastes when it comes to her drink of choice, rarely veering from the aforementioned menu.

The magazine reports that she told the head of the National Institute of Agricultural Botany: “I don’t actually drink wine myself, but I hear it’s very good.”