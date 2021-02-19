Heavy police presence is currently being witnessed at Yong Dakpemyili, a community in the Tamale metropolis over alleged chieftaincy dispute.

There were multiple gunshots discharged in the community, Thursday evening, forcing residents to flee to neighbouring communities.

Though the cause of this particular conflict is unknown, the Yong Dakpemyili community has been under tension following a chieftaincy issue that reared its ugly head some months ago.

Some of the residents in the community blamed the security agencies for failing to resolve the issue despite the timely information they had.

A victim, Abdul Fatawu, whose house was also burnt, said he had no involvement whatsoever in the said dispute yet his abode was targetted.

ALSO

Mr Fatawu counted his losses: television set, fans, bags of rice, four bags of maize and other property.

The Northern Regional Police Command says it has commenced investigations into the matter.