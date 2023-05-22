Nations FC have secured Ghana Premier League qualification following a hard-fought win against West African Football Academy (WAFA) on Saturday.

In the Division One League matchday 28 games, Nations FC hosted WAFA at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Razak Simpson broke the deadlock for WAFA in the 8th minute but Abubakari Gariba levelled his side up just after two minutes to end the first half of the game 1-1.

After recess, WAFA again scored through Emmanuel Agyemang in the 58th minute.

In the 68th minute, Abubakari Gariba scored a brace to make it 2-2.

The home side continued their dominance in the game as Abubakari Gariba scored the winner in the 9th minute to make it a hat trick.

The win mean Nations FC have qualified for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season from Zone Two.

Nations FC, which is owned by Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei is one of the fastest-growing football clubs in the country.

Dr Kwame Kyei

They remain one of the few clubs that own their own stadium located at Abrankese.