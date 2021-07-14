The Asamakese Circuit Court has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 12 years imprisonment for defiling an eleven-year-old pupil at Asuokyerema, a suburb of Adeiso.

The convict, John Boadu, was sentenced on his own plea by His Honour Abubakari Abass Adams after he pleaded guilty to a charge of defilement.

Adeiso District Police Commander, ASP Bafuor Awuah, said the convict was arrested and arraigned when a midwife of the Adeiso health centre reported to the police a defilement case.

According to him, the victim was sent to the health centre by her parents for treatment after she bled profusely.

He stated that the victim confirmed he had sex with her several times and warned she will die if she ever discloses it to anybody.

This was after the midwife had counselled and assured her she was not going to die from telling the truth.

ASP Awuah said Police investigations established that the convict lured her to watch pornographic videos and subsequently licked her vagina before having sex with her when his wife had left the house.

After the first sex, the police explained the convict, who owns a provision shop, again had sex with the victim in his shop.

The police said the convict asked the victim to remove a sachet water from a fridge in one room, but in the attempt to fetch the water, he covered her mouth with his hand and forcibly had sex with her.