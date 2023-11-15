The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta says a team of Ghanaian doctors have been trained to provide kidney transplantation services in Ghana.

The move according to the Minister, is to reduce the dialysis burden on the nation.

“To reduce the dialysis burden on the nation, a local team of Ghanaian doctors have been trained to provide kidney transplantation services in Ghana at a reduced cost and have successfully undertaken the first few kidney transplantations in the country”.

He said this at Parliament during the presentation of the 2024 budget statement on Wednesday, November 15.

He added that, the Ministry will soon commission a 100-bed ultramodern Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence aimed at facilitating the provision of kidney transplantation services at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) acquired a new MRI Chiller System for Radiology to enhance imaging services. KBTH also initiated the manufacturing of Hypertonic Saline, a critical resource for surgeries and Hyponatremia treatment, making it the sole manufacturing site in Ghana.

