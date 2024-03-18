A recent video circulating online has sparked concern over the health of veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor.

Muonagor was rumored to be battling kidney problems in recent months, however, the latest video suggests that his condition may have worsened.

In the video, Muonagor, barely audible, is seen attempting to communicate while lying in his sickbed. Despite his efforts, his words are difficult to decipher, causing distress among viewers.

The actor, known for his roles in numerous Nollywood productions, greeted in Igbo before speaking further, although his voice was barely audible.

He called on Nigerians to assist him financially for a kidney transplant in India.

Muonagor’s appearance in the video reveals signs of physical distress, with his face appearing bloated, and a visible plaster on his chest.

The footage has evoked a wave of emotional responses from concerned fans and netizens, who expressed sympathy for the ailing actor.