Nollywood veteran actor, Amaechi Muonagor, is currently facing severe health challenges after suffering a partial stroke.

In a heartfelt video that recently emerged on social media, he said his health is deteriorating and is currently bedridden. The effect of the stroke has left him paralyzed and unable to walk without any assistance.

Amaechi Muonagor narrated that, the incident occurred few months ago while he was on set with some of his colleagues.

He explained that, as he was about to leave the premise and enter his car, he felt his muscles weaken and he slumped.

The actor was happy it didn’t happen while he was driving, as the consequences could have been much worse.

Since the incident, Amaechi has been referred from one hospital to another in search of treatment and recovery.

He acknowledged that he had kept his health challenges private, but the prolonged nature of the situation prompted him to seek help.

Amaechi Muonagor now calls on the generosity of well-meaning individuals and charitable people to come to his aid during this difficult period.

His situation comes at a time when another veteran Nollywood star, Mr Ibu, is also facing health issues and has called for assistance from Nigerians.

