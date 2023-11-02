Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme has spoken on the health condition of fellow actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

He revealed that, he has been maintaining contact with Mr. Ibu and his family ever since news about his deteriorating health became public.

In an interview with JoyPrime TV during the Africa Movie Academy Awards held in Nigeria, Osita Iheme expressed hope for Mr. Ibu’s recovery from his serious illness and his eventual return to his acting career.

He offered his prayers and gratitude for Mr. Ibu’s life despite his ailment, acknowledging that sickness can affect anyone at any time.

Osita Iheme emphasized, “Sickness is something that can strike anyone, so it’s not an uncommon occurrence. We thank God for preserving his life and keeping us alive. Although he’s unwell today, we believe that with time and proper treatment, he will recover. So, by God’s grace, he’s currently receiving treatment, and we hope for his full recovery.”

When asked whether he had been in contact with Mr. Ibu since the onset of his illness, Osita Iheme affirmed, “Certainly. Even before this recent development, I’ve been in regular communication with him. His illness has been ongoing for some time, and we have been discussing it.”