The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, says he expects more than five billion global audience to watch the 2023 Africa Games.

Ghana’s capital, Accra is scheduled to host the multisport event from March 8 – 23, 2024, with hosting facilities at the Borteyman Sports Complex and the University of Ghana Stadium expected to be handed over this December.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament last week Thursday, Ussif revealed a partnership with the Olympic Channel is anticipated to attract these audiences to watch the games.

“We are expecting over five thousand athletes, three thousand officials, two thousand volunteers and spectators in thousands. In terms of online and global viewing, we are expecting more than 5 billion because we are partnering with the Olympic channel as one of the media partners” he added.

Mustapha Ussif was speaking during the approval of the Ministry’s budget of 195.7 million Ghana cedis.