An Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Sarfo Oduro, has expressed concern about the criticism against the Black Stars.

At this stage of the competition, he said what is needed is support and not criticisms.

According to Mr. Oduro, the attacks will have a negative effect on the team’s performance ahead of the crucial game against Mozambique.

“It is not their will to lose, so let’s refrain from insulting them and instead rally behind them to secure qualification. Ghanaian football possesses good people and a vision that we should uphold.” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Rather, he urged fans to pray for the Black Stars to give off their best in the tournament.

“Why pray for Ghana’s exit? Cease the attacks, as it is unnecessary. We must come together, unite, and confront the common enemy, which is our qualification challenge” Mr. Oduro said.

He therefore expressed optimism about their qualification prospects, urging everyone to stand by the Black Stars.

Ghana will face Mozambique on Monday evening looking to secure their first three points of the tournament after failing to win any of their first two.

The Black Stars lost their opening game against Cape Verde before twice-blowing their lead to draw against Egypt in their second fixture.

