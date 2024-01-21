Senegal manager Aliou Cisse “is back with the group” after being taken to hospital on Friday with stomach pain.

The head coach of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) holders returned “reassuring” test results, read a statement from the Senegalese Football Federation, issued on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Cisse’s side had beaten Cameroon 3-1 to book their place in the last 16 of the 2023 tournament.

The victory gave the Indomitable Lions two wins out of two in the group stage.

The federation said Cisse, who was appointed in March 2015 and guided Senegal to their first Afcon triumph two years after reaching the final under his leadership, had been attended to by medical staff in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, where his team have played both of their opening matches at the finals.

Former Senegal defender Cisse oversaw a 3-0 win over The Gambia on Monday as the world’s 20th-ranked nation made a strong start to their campaign.

“I congratulate the players because they played a great match,” he said.

“They respected my instructions and all the advice that I gave them.”

Senegal will win Group C if they avoid defeat against Guinea on Tuesday (17:00 GMT).

“We must remain focused,” added Cisse.

“We have played two matches in the competition so far and there are five remaining in order to reach the stated goal.”