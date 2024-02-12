At the end of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Ivory Coast were crowned champions of the tournament.

Despite Nigeria taking the lead with a goal by William Troost-Ekong in the first half, the Ivorian team showcased resilience in the second half.

The host nation staged a remarkable comeback, netting two goals courtesy of Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller.

This determined effort secured the victory for the Elephants, marking their third AFCON title at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé.

Below is the list of awards given at the AFCON:

Ecobank Best Goalkeeper

Ronwen Williams – South Africa

Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team award

South Africa

Puma Golden Boot winner

Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)

Puma Silver Boot winner

Gelson Dala – Angola (4 goals)

Puma Bronze boot winner

Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt (4 goals)

TotalEnergies Man of the competition

William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria

Best Young Player award

Simon Adingra – Cote d’Ivoire

Best Coach award

Emerse Faé – Cote d’Ivoire