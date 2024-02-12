At the end of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Ivory Coast were crowned champions of the tournament.
Despite Nigeria taking the lead with a goal by William Troost-Ekong in the first half, the Ivorian team showcased resilience in the second half.
The host nation staged a remarkable comeback, netting two goals courtesy of Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller.
This determined effort secured the victory for the Elephants, marking their third AFCON title at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé.
Below is the list of awards given at the AFCON:
Ecobank Best Goalkeeper
Ronwen Williams – South Africa
Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team award
South Africa
Puma Golden Boot winner
Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)
Puma Silver Boot winner
Gelson Dala – Angola (4 goals)
Puma Bronze boot winner
Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt (4 goals)
TotalEnergies Man of the competition
William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria
Best Young Player award
Simon Adingra – Cote d’Ivoire
Best Coach award
Emerse Faé – Cote d’Ivoire