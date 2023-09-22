Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has urged fans of the club to be patient and support the club.

The Porcupine Warriors who failed to defend their Premier League title have beefed up their squad with over 10 new players.

Having been held to a goalless drawn game in their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League opener against Heart of Lions last weekend, Badu believes the team is currently going through a rebuilding process which will need the support of the fans to be successful under Prosper Narteh Ogum who has returned to the club as head coach.

“The reality is that, Kotoko is building. Looking at the players they have brought on board and the strategy of the coach is, he knows how to nurture young talents to become big players. So things may be a bit rough from the start of the season but supporters must be patient, it’s a fact,” Agyemang-Badu said in an interview on Radio Gold.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will hope to secure their first win of the season when they travel to play Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park on Saturday with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

