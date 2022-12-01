The final games in Group E and F come on today at the respective stadia at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

African representative, Morocco, who shocked Belgium on Sunday returns to action today.

At 15:00GMT in Group F, Croatia will take on Belgium at the Ahmed Bin Al Stadium.

Canada, who are out of the tournament will take on Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Later this evening at 19:00GMT, Japan in Group E will take on Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Germany will take on Costa Rica at the Al Bayt Stadium with kick-off also at 19:00GMT.

Full fixtures:

Croatia v Belgium

Canada v Morocco

Japan v Spain

Germany v Costa Rica