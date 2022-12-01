An Accra Circuit Court has discharged Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry and six others.

Rev. Owusu Bempah and the six others were variously being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace, offensive conduct to the breach of peace, conspiracy to commit threat of death and threat of death.

They were said to have threatened to kill self-acclaimed fetish priestess-turned-evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, also known as Nana Agradaa.

When sitting resumed on Wednesday, Chief Inspector Benson Benneh, who held brief for Assist Superintendent of Police (ASP) Simon Terkpetey, informed the court that, “we have instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to withdraw the case.”

Chief Inspector Benneh told the court that there was a new development, hence the prosecution was putting its house in order to prepare a new charge sheet and arraign the accused persons before the High Court.

“We, therefore, pray for discharge of the accused persons so we pursue the matter at the High Court,” he added.

The court presided over by Mrs Evelyn Asamoah said “listening to the prosecution, the case is struck out and accused persons are discharged.”

Defence counsel, however, expressed fears that his clients could be arrested as soon as they stepped out of the court.

Rev. Owusu Bempah’s accomplices are Mensah Ofori, Bright Berchie, Kwabena Nyarko aka Matata, Nana Acheampong, Nana brown and Kwame Amoh.

All the accused persons have denied the various charges and they were on bail in the sum of GHS100,000 each.

The accused persons allegedly stormed the house of Nana Agradaa on September 8, 2021, with heavily built men amidst shouting, “We will kill you.”

Rev. Owusu Bempah is accused of instructing the men to bring Nana Agradaa out so they could “teach her a lesson.”

The Police, however, moved swiftly to the scene to avert any clashes at Nana Agradaa’s residence at Gbawe, Accra.

On March 3, 2022, the office of the Attorney General called for case docket to study and advise on it.

The state was billed to call its first prosecution witness in the person of Nana Agradaa, the complainant in the case.