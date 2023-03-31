It has been revealed 15 students of St Mary’s Girls Senior High School (SHS) at Konongo in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region are heavily pregnant.

The headmistress, Alice Martha Adjei made the disclosure in an interview with journalists.

The students, according to her include four final-year students, 10 second-year students and a first-year student.

Some of these students, Madam Adjei noted were happy to share the news of their pregnancy with her while others have shied away.

The headmistress noted that, the first year student reported to school already pregnant and will soon be put to birth.

The worried headmistress indicated some students were reported sick but eventually they found out it was pregnancy.

ALSO READ:

Popular actor marks birthday with wife’s pregnancy photos; fans react

Latest video of Sandra Ankobiah sparks pregnancy rumour

Others she said left the school without asking permission.

The distraught headmistress appealed to parents of the final year pregnant girls return to school to enable them register for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Play the audio above: