One woman is reported dead and 68 people including a boat operator have been rescued from the Bui River at Bongase in the Bono Region after the boat they were being ferried in capsised.

A local search party at Bongase is still in the waters looking for the remaining one other victim.

JoyNews sources in the community say on May 25th, a local engine boat with 70 passengers, believed to be illegal miners from a galamsey base called Akufo-Addo and Alegele, was heading towards Bongase near Nsuano.

However, the boat could not reach its destination as it hit a trump and capsised with all 70 passengers.