Already-qualified Liverpool ended their Europa League group campaign with an away defeat in Belgium against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Jurgen Klopp’s youthful Reds side fell behind in the 32nd minute when Mohamed Amoura scored after taking the ball around goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Twenty-year-old centre-half Jarell Quansah equalised with a powerful effort from inside the penalty area for his first Liverpool goal.

But the hosts regained the lead just before half-time thanks to Cameron Puertas’ low strike, which proved to be the winner.

Puertas thought he had scored again with another well-struck shot but the goal was disallowed for handball following a video assistant referee check.

Despite the loss, Liverpool win Group E with 12 points from their six games, while Belgian league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise finished third to drop down into the Europa Conference League play-offs, in February.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will not play another European fixture until the last 16 in March and can focus on other competitions.

They now have three vital home games – Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday and then Arsenal in the league on 23 December.