The founder and senior partner of the Pan-African business law firm, AB & David Africa, David Ofosu-Dorte, has predicted the electoral fate of the leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar.

He compared Cheddar’s situation to that of Peter Obi, a figure who garnered significant support among Nigerian youths but ultimately lost in the general elections to Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

Referring to Cheddar as the ‘Unexpected Newcomer’ in the December 7 elections, Ofosu-Dorte said while Cheddar may generate considerable attention, victory at the polls seems unlikely.

“The unexpected newcomer will share similarities with Peter Obi [of Nigeria], and I do not foresee him winning the presidential elections. It is too early to accurately predict the election outcome.” he told Citi TV.

Moreover, Mr. Ofosu-Dorte listed three pivotal factors he believes will heavily influence Ghana’s next presidential elections.

“Taxes, electricity provision, and economic performance will significantly sway voter decisions. Ultimately, people tend to vote based on their prevailing sentiments,” he explained.

Cheddar, on Monday, January 15, announced his decision to run as an independent candidate following multiple unsuccessful attempts to register his party.

ALSO:

What Cheddar’s ‘scraps to riches’ story says about Ghana

Ghanaians react to GRA’s pursuit of Cheddar over GH¢7 million tax debt