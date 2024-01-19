The founder of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako has denied allegations of tax evasion made against him by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Recent headlines in state newspapers highlighted Bediako’s failure to file personal income tax returns from 2013 to 2016, resulting in a fine of GH¢50,000.

Despite settling a sum of GH¢209,171 between 2018 and 2020, he allegedly failed to file returns for the post-2020 period.

The GRA further estimated tax assessments for Bediako, also known as Cheddar, to be GH¢2,088,228 and GH¢5,096,536 for the years 2021-2022, along with penalties for non-compliance.

However, Mr. Bediako has strongly refuted these claims, accusing the GRA of attempting to tarnish his reputation.

In his view, he is being unfairly targeted despite being a consistent taxpayer.

Addressing the accusations on social media, Cheddar on January 18, 2024 said “I woke up this morning, only to see my pictures on the front cover of multiple publications alleging that I have evaded taxes. I have dedicated almost 22 or 23 years in this country. When it comes to taxes, I have consistently fulfilled my obligations and continue to do so.”

Cheddar explained that, due to his regular importation of goods into the country, it would be impossible for him to evade taxes without detection.

Despite having a predominantly high tax income, he claimed to ensure prompt payment, expressing confusion over the GRA’s decision to publish his pictures for alleged tax evasion.

The presidential aspirant chided GRA’s approach, suggesting that they could have scheduled a meeting with him instead of resorting to public accusations.

“If we consider the state of the economy and the hardship we face as citizens, it appears the government was doing nothing to alleviate our difficulties. The government intends to disgrace me, so it published my pictures in the papers. No, you cannot disgrace a man whom God has graced,” Cheddar asserted.

The Leader of the next generation speaks. #TheNewForce pic.twitter.com/V9GnNRcLss — Nana Kwame Bediako (@OsagyefoNKB) January 18, 2024

