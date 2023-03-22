Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has lost his credibility to lead and so he can never be a threat and a worst nightmare to former President John Mahama.

This is according to the Member of Parliament for the Asunafo South Constituency, Eric Opoku.

Dr Bawumia, in his opinion, is no more the skilled communicator he used to be.

Speaking on Asempa FMs Ekosii Sen Tuesday, Mr Opoku noted Dr Bawumia cannot be the presidential candidate of the NPP because of his bad record regarding the current state of the Ghanaian economy.

He added that most Ghanaians even blame the vice president more than President Nana Akufo-Addo for the happenings in the economy, and his plans to contest might not augur well for the party.

“Getting Mahama back as president is a communal labour every Ghanaian should get involved. Ghanaians don’t believe Bawumia on the things he says on the economy again. He reneged on all his promises to Ghanaians. He talks just too much and so can never be a match for Mahama. Former President Mahama has a good track record but he was destroyed with a propaganda,” he said.

Mr Opoku stated Dr Bawumia is incompetent to serve as substantive president when President Nana Akufo-Addo’s tenure ends.

NDC MP uses Common Fund to build SHS in his hometown…

Why I still want to serve after 16 years in parliament…