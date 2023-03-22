The Ministry for Health has taken delivery of 500,000 measles rubella immunisation vaccines.

The sector Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, led a delegation to receive the consignment at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

This follows the first consignment on March 11, 2023, which included Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG), Measles-Rubella (MR), and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).

Mr Agyemang-Manu noted the vaccines that were received earlier have been distributed across the country.

He expressed hope that by the end of the month, more vaccines will be received.

Ghana, a few weeks ago, experienced a shortage of vaccines for immunisation of childhood killer diseases.

But Mr Agyemang-Manu assured that steps were being taken for the country to take delivery of children’s vaccines in three weeks.

He noted by the end of the next three weeks, a country-wide assessment of several pediatric immunisations will be activated to help address the issue of immunisations in the country against some of the childhood killer diseases.

He said the present vaccination scarcity in Ghana was widespread and promised to take urgent steps to quickly obtain the vaccines for immunisation.