The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service has taken delivery of the first consignment of child immunisation vaccines.

They include the Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG), Measles-Rubella (MR), and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).

The Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, led a delegation to receive the consignment at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Saturday.

This comes days after Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, assured that steps were being taken for the country to take delivery of children’s vaccines in three weeks.

He noted by the end of the next three weeks, a country-wide assessment of several pediatric immunisations will be activated to help address the issue of immunisations in the country against some of the childhood killer diseases.

He said the present vaccination scarcity in Ghana was widespread and promised to take urgent steps to quickly obtain the vaccines for immunisation.

Meanwhile, the Minister has also refuted claims that there have been recorded deaths amongst children from measles as a result of the shortage of vaccines in the country.