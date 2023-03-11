Former Gender and Social Protection Minister, Cynthia Morrison, has constructed a maternity block for the Agona Nsuansa CHPS compound in the Central Region.

The project, which was commissioned on Saturday, brings relief to pregnant women who deliver their babies on tables due to the lack of beds.

Speaking to Adom News, madam Morrison, who is Agona West MP, said she was touched to help the house after seeing pregnant women deliver on tables and sleep on benches after delivery.

The lawmaker also handed over a delivery bed and other hospital equipment to the facility with the aim to end maternal mortality.

The Agona West Municipal Health Director, Bertha Attah, stated the building will go a long way to enhance their services.

She revealed the municipality recorded three maternal deaths in 2022 and was positive that will be a thing of the past.

The nurse in charge of the facility, Gifty Mensah, noted the project will help them save lives because initially, they used one room for maternity, family planning and other consultations.

Health workers at the facility, who were beside themselves with joy, expressed appreciation to the MP.