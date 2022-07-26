Former President John Mahama and his wife, Lordina, have paid a courtesy call on the Bolewura, Sarfo Kutuge Feso I at his Bole palace in the Savannah Region.

The couple visited the palace on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Also present was a former Chief of Staff under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Julius Debrah.

The visit, according to Mr Mahama, precedes the inauguration of a newly-built Maternity and Children’s Ward for the Bole District Hospital on Tuesday.

He explained it forms part of activities to mark their 30th marriage anniversary.

Mr Mahama took to his Facebook page to share photos from their visit.