YACO International, a non-governmental organization, has signed its first artiste, DassebreBa Kwame.

Yaco International is an organization that thrives on turning potentials into realities and to promote tourism, arts and culture in Africa and around the world.

The new signee, DassebreBa Kwame, a multi-talented artiste, who combines artistry with music, will be unveiled on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The event will be held at the forecourt of Hwidiem Yiadom Palace in Koforidua at 6:pm prompt.

The unveiling of this artiste is aimed at showcasing him to Ghana and the world at large.

DassebreBa Kwame is the next big talent to take Ghana’s music to a new level, breaking boundaries that have never been broken before and setting records that have never been set before.

A press statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of YACO International “formal welcomed DassebreBa Kwame in his new musical home and assures him of our unwavering support”.

They also invite the media and the public to attend this watershed event marking a new dawn in Ghana’s music.