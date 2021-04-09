Work is progressing steadily on the de-commission and re-engineering of the Kpone landfill site in Accra.

With about seven months to the completion, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah said the government was pleased with progress of work so far.

“We are pleased with what we have seen here today, and it demonstrates President Akufo-Addo’s empathy for the vulnerable in our society,” she said.

Mrs Dapaah made the observation when she undertook a site inspection of progress of works at the site.

She praised the contractor, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and the consultant, EAP Consultant Limited, for a good job done so far.

She used the chance to urge the media and the two Municipal Chief Executives (MCE) in Tema and Kpone Katamanso to propagate the ideals of the project.

“We are breathing fresh air today at Kpone Landfill Site because of the vision of President Akufo-Addo,” she said.

According to her, the President created the Sanitation and Water Resources for a special purpose, adding that it has “brought sanitation to the front burner.”

In this regard, Mrs Dapaah stressed the need for stakeholders in the sanitation space to partner the government to do more for the country.

She also asked both the Kpone Katamanso and Tema MCEs to regularly visit the site to monitor ongoing works.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, described the project as huge investment and one which will inure to the benefit of the Kpone Katamanso municipality.

“We are going to have Las Vegas in Kpone Katamanso,” he elatedly expressed.

While commending Zoomlion for the work done so far, he appealed to the sanitation and water resources minister to consider replicating same at all the landfill sites in the national capital.

Mr Quartey charged the contractor to expedite work to see to the successful completion of the project.

For his part, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, who also doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, averred that the Kpone reengineering and decommissioning project showed a mark of good leadership and innovation by President Akufo-Addo.

He acknowledged the efforts of Mrs Dapaah, stressing that “she has been the driving force behind the President’s vision in the sanitation sector.”

“The confidence she has reposed in local contractors is immeasurable and that has enabled us as local contractors to gain a lot of skills,” he indicated.

Consequently, Dr Agyepong assured the minister of completing the work on schedule.

On details of the project, a consultant with EAP Consultant Limited, Dr Betha Darteh, said the project commenced with the cutting of what she called terrace.

That, she said, was followed by the movement of waste materials to a designated location.

“This was also followed by dressing of leachate pond to prevent spillage into the environment which would have caused much pollution of the adjourning environment,” Dr Betha Darteh added.