A 22-year-old Augustina Adoku and her son, Sampson Adjei Owuraku, 3, were on Sunday, April 26, electrocuted at James Town in Accra during the morning rains.

Their bodies were found in their room, a wooden structure at Timber Market, a suburb of Jamestown in Accra after it got flooded.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command told the media in a briefing.

ALSO READ:

She explained that on Sunday, at about 1030 hours, Police had information that the two had been electrocuted and personnel found them dead on reaching the scene.

“On the spot investigation revealed that during the downpour in the morning, the wooden structure, which serves as living room for deceased persons got flooded, disturbing electricity power to the structure and that resulted in the electrocution of the two occupants,” she said.

She said when their bodies were inspected, there were no visible marks of assault found on them.

DSP Tenge said further inspection of the scene revealed personal belongings, including clothing, which were partly burnt.

Their bodies have been deposited at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy, she added.