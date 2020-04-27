Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido is not letting the coronavirus-induced lockdown stop him from shining and being in the spotlight for the right reasons.

Just recently, the superstar premiered the much anticipated music video for his single D&G, off his ‘A Good Time’ album.

American singer Summer Walker, who featured on the song, also made a brilliant appearance on the official music video.

Millions of fans, who streamed the music video, could not help but praise the singers for their creative genius and the synergy between them on the project.

Interestingly, the music video was not just one of his regulars, but one dedicated to a greater cause.

During a feature on American news station, CNN, the singer, while speaking with entertainment reporter Chloe Melas, opened up about his collaboration with Italian luxury fashion house, Dolce and Gabbana.

Davido explained that while he was on tour, he was working on a campaign with the fashion brand.

Along the line he learnt that D&G was embarking on a research to find a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.

This was what motivated him to donate proceeds from the music video project towards the research.

