Former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil is Wolves' new manager

Wolves have appointed former Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil as Julen Lopetegui’s replacement.

Lopetegui left the club on Tuesday following a nine-month spell in which he kept Wolves in the Premier League after taking over with the team bottom last Christmas.

The former Real Madrid and Spain manager had criticised the club’s lack of spending during this summer’s window and cut a frustrated figure over the last few weeks.

O’Neil has been out of work since being sacked by Bournemouth in June but has been linked with a host of jobs over the summer.

He kept the Cherries in the Premier League, racking up 39 points and finishing 15th. Despite that achievement, he did not keep hold of his job, with former Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola becoming Bournemouth’s new head coach.

The Wolves hierarchy believe O’Neil could do a similar job with little funds and be a much-needed morale boost for the club.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gary to the club. He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves.

“Our players have shown their quality during pre-season, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.

“Everyone at Wolves is looking forward to welcoming Gary, offering him their full support and working collaboratively to help the club to keep pushing forward together.”

Wolves have seen a number of the club’s best players leave this summer. Wolves begin the Premier League season away at Manchester United.

