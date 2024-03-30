Ezri Konsa completed the “perfect week” by scoring in the win over Wolves that helped Aston Villa maintain a three-point lead over Tottenham in the race for Champions League football.

After Spurs beat Luton earlier on Saturday to briefly go above Villa, Unai Emery’s side rose to the pressure and found a way to win despite being far from their best.

Moussa Diaby’s thunderbolt shot from the edge of the area, after a cross was half-cleared by Tommy Doyle, fizzed through a couple of Wolves defenders and goalkeeper Jose Sa to open the scoring.

Defender Konsa sealed the points at Villa Park when his slightly miscued cross from close to the right byeline drifted over Sa and in off the far post.

The 26-year-old made his England debut as a substitute seven days previously and then had his first senior international start on Tuesday, hoping to secure a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024 in Germany.

“It’s been a perfect week,” said Konsa. “Making my debut for England and then to top it off with a win and a goal, I’m really pleased for myself and the boys.

“It’s hard to put into words. It was a dream come true to make my England debut and it’s something I’ve been working hard on. I want to continue working and learning so that’s what I’m going to do.”

As for whether he meant his goal, Konsa said: “Yeah, I meant it! Nah, I saw Jhon [Duran] coming in at the back post so I was hoping to give him an assist. I’m really pleased.”

There was concern for Villa, though, with England striker Ollie Watkins withdrawn at half-time because of a hamstring injury and manager Emery said he would go for a scan on Sunday.

Tottenham have a game in hand on Villa and could yet take control of the race for fourth, but fifth spot may secure top-tier European football next season with the revamped tournament being introduced.