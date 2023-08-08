There is growing uncertainty about the future of Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, with former Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil under consideration as a replacement.

Lopetegui took over in November when Wolves were bottom of the Premier League table and guided them to safety, but the Molineux side’s financial situation led to speculation that he could leave earlier this summer.

Wolves will play Manchester United on Monday in the opening fixture of their Premier League season.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs recently said that Lopetegui was “committed” to the club, but fresh questions about the Spaniard’s future are being raised following the publication of chairman Jeff Shi’s open letter to fans.

Shi wrote that the club’s Chinese owners, Fosun, have no intention of selling the club, which finished 13th in the Premier League last season.

However, he stressed Wolves have to be cautious with their summer spending in order to meet the Premier League’s financial fair play rules.

According to FFP rules, the club needs to make a profit on player trading this summer to avoid exceeding the accumulated £105m loss over a three-year period.

They sold captain Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a club record £47m in June and also allowed Mexican striker Raul Jimenez join Fulham for £5m last month.

But Lopetegui has struggled to recruit new signings for his squad, with the only notable incoming being Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty’s return as a free agent in July.

O’Neil guided Bournemouth to Premier League safety last season with a 15th-placed finish but was sacked in June and replaced by Andoni Iraola, who led Spanish side Rayo Vallecano to 11th in La Liga last season.