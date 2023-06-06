Over five women, whose husbands have been arrested in connection with the clash between Ghetto boys and some police officers at Gomoa Nyanyano, have appealed to the Regional Police Command to release their spouses, as they believe they are innocent.

It would be recalled that Adom News reported over the weekend that four Ghetto boys managed to escape with police handcuffs, while two police officers were injured and eight individuals were subsequently arrested when the police invaded there.

The altercation unfolded when officers from the criminal investigations department went to the Gomoa Nyanayano Ghetto to apprehend some wanted criminals they had been pursuing.

Upon their arrival at the Ghetto, the officers successfully apprehended four suspects.

However, in response, other Ghetto boys summoned additional members for support. During the ensuing conflict, the ghetto boys allegedly inflicted injuries upon two officers, leading to the arrest of eight others with the reinforcement of more police personnel.

In an interview with Adom News, the wives of the arrested suspects appealed to the regional Police command for the immediate release of their husbands, asserting their innocence in the matter.

Meanwhile, Zongo Chief of Gomoa Nyanayano, Saliki Issaka Giwa, implored landlords to conduct thorough background checks before renting out their property to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

He also called upon the residents of Gomoa Nyanayano to promptly report any individual found in possession of handcuffs to the police, in order to safeguard the community’s reputation.

ALSO READ: