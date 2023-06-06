The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has advised the public to disregard a reported upsurge in HIV cases at the Ho Technical University (HTU) and the Volta Regional capital, Ho.

According to the Service, data available on HIV testing in the Ho Municipality and the Volta Region does not indicate an increase in HIV infection in the region or HTU.

“A review of the HIV testing data in all the health facilities in the Ho Municipality and the rest of the Volta Region does not suggest an increase in recorded HIV cases within any facility or the region as a whole.

For the avoidance of doubt, the region states emphatically that there has not been a surge of HIV cases in the Ho Technical University or any other tertiary institution in the Volta Region,” stated a communique signed by the Acting Volta Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto.

The service, therefore, debunked a claim that suggests an HIV outbreak at the Ho Technical University as a result of activities of some students allegedly engaged in prostitution.

“The attention of the Volta Regional Health Directorate has been drawn to an online publication by an unverified and unknown news portal ‘ajnewonline.com‘ with the headline “Hookup Trend Leads to HIV Outbreak at Ho Technical University: Over 400 students suspected positive.

“The publication has subsequently been quoted by various social media actors without any form of due diligence.”

The communique further stated that strategies are being implemented by the service with the support of partners to reduce new HIV infections by 85% and eliminate mother-to-child transmission.

People in the region are encouraged to avoid stigmatisation, avail themselves and participate in “the disease awareness campaigns and tailor-made services that meet their specific needs so as to consolidate the gains made in HIV prevention, testing, and treatment.”

The service reminded the public of HIV services in all private and public health facilities, and assured that client’s right to privacy and confidentiality remains a priority.

“In conclusion, let us take note that HIV is still real, and all must endeavor to live positively through sexual abstinence or by both uninfected partners being faithful to each other, and by the consistent use of condoms,” the communique concluded.

Management of the Ho Technical University has also issued a disclaimer on the alleged increase in HIV, and threatened legal action against anyone who would continue to share such false publication.

“Management of the University SHALL institute legal action against any person(s) sharing the said false publication,” a communique signed by the HTU Registrar, D. Christopher Amehoe said.

