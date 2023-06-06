With 11 days remaining on the 14-day ultimatum given by the chiefs and residents of Nogokpo for him to report and engage in peace talks or face their wrath, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, has urged members of the church to continue to join the one-week fasting and prayers to enable them breakthrough every obstacle towards new levels of victory.

The church, Perez Chapel International on Sunday, June 4, 2023, declared a one-week fast with prayers for all members across the globe over the Nogokpo controversy.

The church and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare have been criticised by a section of the public following one of the sermons of the church in which the founder said Nogokpo was the “demonic headquarters” of the Volta Region.

Indigenes of Nogokpo have called out the Archbishop to apologise over his comments which the Archbishop has done in his Sunday, May 28, 2023, service.

During the May 28 service, Archbishop Agyinasare explained that his comments were never meant to denigrate the people of Nogokpo and the Volta Region as a whole.

He explained that he only sought to refer to an experience he experienced at the area when he held a crusade there.

“To drive home my point, I made reference to several instances where I have encountered manifestations of demonic powers in my crusades, which have taken me to over 92 countries of the world.

“I gave an example of people who were seeking to levitate during a crusade in India. I gave an example of an attack I suffered as a very young pastor who had gone to preach at a bus stop around Korle Bu.

“In reference to Nogokpo, I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao – I had absolutely no intention to cast a slur on the people of Nogokpo town and the Volta Region as a whole,” he explained.

He added, “I have had a cordial relationship with the people of the Volta Region – my wife of 38 years is an Ewe from Keta and two of my biological children bear Ewe names – all the examples I gave were not intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people, but to elucidate the principles of divine protection to congregants.”

Archbishop Agyinasare further apologised for the issues surrounding the statement he made and said he remained committed to serving Ghana as a spiritual leader.

“Any misrepresentations or misinformation that has characterised the subsequent commentary and reportage is regretted – my ministry over the past 40 years has been one that has spoken up at critical times in our nation as a spiritual gatekeeper and I remain committed to serving God’s people and the nation as the spirit directs,” he remarked.

At the Summit held recently at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, the Archbishop preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces and cited several examples to support his teaching, where he mentioned Nogokpo as an example of an area where he experienced spiritual forces that worked against a crusade he organised in the area.

On Monday morning, June 5, 2023, three days after the ultimatum given by the chiefs and people of Nogokpo, and a day after the church declared a one-week fasting and prayers, Archbishop Agyinasare encouraged members of the church to continue to join the prayer session.

In a Facebook post, the Perez Chapel Founder said:

“Precious one,

“Join us tomorrow for another powerful breakthrough prayer session at the Perez Dome from 9-12 am. Let’s come together and pray through “every obstacle and breakthrough to new levels of victory. Don’t miss out on this life-changing experience!

See you soon.”