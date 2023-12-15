Sam George, Ningo-Prampram MP

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra region has opened up about his weight loss journey.

Samuel George Nettey revealed that, he took action after reading a research report indicating that 60% of parliamentarians in Ghana develop diabetes or high blood pressure after serving two terms.

At the time, he said “I was clearly overweight and I saw the nature of the job when I got into Parliament”.

With the scary statistic, Sam George said he decided to loss weight to keep fit for his young family.

“There is a report in Ghana’s Parliament that 60% [MPs] after two terms develop either diabetes or high blood pressure. this is extremely scary so I decided to loss weight to keep fit” he said in an interview on Starr FM.

Sam George said though the journey was tough, he managed to lose a lot of weight.

“I lost 30kg weight, in fact, 33kg, but I have not been able to keep the 33 off” he added.

Watch interview below

