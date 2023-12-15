The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra region has opened up about his weight loss journey.

Samuel George Nettey revealed that, he took action after reading a research report indicating that 60% of parliamentarians in Ghana develop diabetes or high blood pressure after serving two terms.

At the time, he said “I was clearly overweight and I saw the nature of the job when I got into Parliament”.

With the scary statistic, Sam George said he decided to loss weight to keep fit for his young family.

“There is a report in Ghana’s Parliament that 60% [MPs] after two terms develop either diabetes or high blood pressure. this is extremely scary so I decided to loss weight to keep fit” he said in an interview on Starr FM.

Sam George said though the journey was tough, he managed to lose a lot of weight.

“I lost 30kg weight, in fact, 33kg, but I have not been able to keep the 33 off” he added.

