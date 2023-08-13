Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has expressed his worry over the public outrage that greets the announcement of an increase in salaries of Members of Parliament (MPs).

He stated that MPs are burdened with major problems from constituents and hence should be paid well.

Speaking at a public forum in Takoradi in the Western Region, Mr Bagbin said MPs deserve better.

“Whatever is given to the one you struggled to elect, you are opposed to it. Even though every day you knock at his door to request money to pay school fees and hospital bills, donate to churches, festivals, and funerals, you hate to hear that his salary is being increased, there must be a problem.”

MPs over the years have been advocating for an upward adjustment in their salaries, arguing that they have not had their salaries reviewed upwards, unlike public sector workers.

