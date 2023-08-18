

Mark Zuckerberg has just announced that users of the social media platform can now send photos on WhatsApp in HD quality.

There have been complaints about picture quality when they are shared on the popular platform, but all that has now changed.

For special moments that you want friends and family to enjoy in every little detail, you now have the option to share photos in higher resolution, all while protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

To ensure sharing photos over WhatsApp remains fast and reliable, Standard Quality will continue to be the default option photos are sent in.

If you receive a photo when you have low bandwidth connectivity, you can choose on a photo-by-photo basis whether to keep the standard version or upgrade it to HD.

According to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and WhatsApp, “HD Photos is rolling out globally over the next few weeks, with HD Videos also coming soon.”