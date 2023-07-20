A member of the Bawumia campaign team, Nana Obiri Boahene, has justified why the Super Delegates Congress must be held on a regional basis.

According to him, the nomination forms fees are meant for the organisation of the congress.

“Parties like NPP and NDC should not meet one venue to vote. The world is advancing that’s why there are sub-divisions like constituencies. On two occasions we have voted for flagbearers on the constituency level.

“How can some people say that delegates from far and near should convene at a particular place to vote for a flagbearer? When picking and submitting the forms you pay a fee, it is the responsibility of the party to use that money for the congress. So you can’t tell the aspirant to use his own money,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

His comments come after nine out of 10 of NPP’s presidential aspirants, except for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have said holding the Special Delegates Congress at the national level will save the party cost.

However, the former Deputy General Secretary indicated the move will not help the party.

The National Executive Committee of the governing NPP is expected to finalise the delegates list by this weekend, July 21 ahead of the congress in August.

The primary role of the delegates is to trim the number of presidential aspirants to five ahead of the November Congress to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

According to the NPP, the names of the qualified aspirants will be published by July 21 followed by balloting on July 24, 2023.

The first notice of the poll will be July 25. If the qualified candidates exceed five, a special electoral college will be held on August 26, 2023, to reduce the number to five.

The first balloting of the final five qualified candidates will take place on August 28 with the final notice of poll on August 31, and the national congress will elect a flagbearer on November 4. In the event of a run-off, it will be held on November 11, 2023.

