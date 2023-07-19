One of the presidential aspirants on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has said it is possible for eight of the 10 aspirants to support a “non-establishment candidate” when the presidential primary goes for a run-off.

He was speaking in a radio interview with Kumasi based Hello FM.

Mr Agyarko said that the statement he made had been misconstrued to mean that the eight of them were ganging up against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He said he only said that the eight contenders, who are in constant communication, are likely to support each other in the event that the presidential primary should go for run off.

“I said that it is possible that in the event that there is a run-off between two (of the aspirants), we (the eight contenders) would support the non-establishment candidate.

“I didn’t say that we are going to meet and gang up against someone, Mr Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy explained.

The presidential hopeful also stated that there is nothing wrong with people forming alliances during elections.

He added that the Members of Parliament and government officials who are openly declaring their support for the vice president’s bid are also forming an alliance.

“Politics is about alliances… Let me ask this – you hear this MP saying that he has declared for the vice president, you hear this government official saying he has declared for the vice president – aren’t they forming an alliance against the rest of us?” he added.

READ ALSO: