A lot of people have been asking for the whereabouts of popular Kumawood actor, Big Akwes who was the right hand man of born-again fetish priestess, Patricia Asiedua, also known as Nana Agradaa.

The actor, who used to host a programme called ‘sika gari‘ on Thunder TV with Nana Agradaa, vowed to assault any man of God who will convert his boss to Christianity.

Nana Agradaa

In his view, it will be a sacrilege for the fetish priestess to abandon her gods and accept Jesus Christ as her Lord and Saviour.

“I will beat and headbutt any pastor who tries to convert my mother, Nana Agradaa.

“Everyone has his or her profession and hers is idol worship,” he fumed.

Big Akwes, in the interview, was convinced the powerful fetish priestess would stay loyal to her gods and serve them forever.

But his wish has been dashed after Nana Agradaa burnt all her deities after accepting Jesus Christ.

Many have been asking how Big Akwes would react to this news following his deafening silence.

Listen to attached audio above for more: