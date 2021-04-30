The Sefwi Bekwai Police command has arrested an intercity bus driver for allegedly transporting bags of weed, cocaine mixed with Kokonte.

According to passengers, the driver, conveying them from Juaboso to Takoradi, made an unusual stop at Bekwai where jute bags were deposited in the goods section of the bus.

In a suspected tip-off, a witness added that the police team was awaiting the bus at a stop not far from Bekwai, and ordered the driver to give access for inspection.

It is said that the officers discovered 10 bags of a product believed to be dried cassava powder (kokonte), but upon smelling it suspected foul play.

ALSO SEE

The bus driver was immediately handcuffed and led to the Bekwai Police Station, leaving the passengers stranded.

The Bekwai police said the driver is aiding investigations to arrest the owner of the said goods.

The police are, however, demanding more time to conduct investigations before publicising their findings.



