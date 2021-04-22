Aide to embattled fetish priestess, Patricia Asiedu popularly known as Nana Agradaa has denied his boss has been charged for money doubling.

Rather, Enoch Owusu on Adom FM said she has been charged for “operating a television station without license and airing charlatanic adverts”.

Two TV stations, Thunder TV and Ice 1 TV owned by the fetish priestess were part of 49 TV stations shutdown by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

This forms part of a continuous monitoring exercise conducted on various Satellite Free-to-Air Television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring System (RSMS).

When she appeared before an Accra Circuit Court Thursday, April 22, 2021, she was granted self-recognizance GH¢ 500K bail.

Nana Agradaa has since admitted to this illegality and is assisting with investigations.