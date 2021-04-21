The National Communications Authority (NCA) has shut down 49 television (TV) stations for operating without authorisations.

This forms part of a continuous monitoring exercise conducted on various Satellite Free-to-Air Television platforms using the Broadcast Monitoring System (BMS) and the Radio Spectrum Monitoring System (RSMS).

The Authority said, as a result, 49 channels have been identified to be operating without valid authorisations and are being shut down accordingly.

The exercise, according to NCA, is being done in conjunction with the Ghana Police Service and National Security Intelligence Operatives.

The affected stations include Kwaku Bonsam TV, Apple TV, Iron TV, Thunder TV, Ice1 TV, Abapa TV, Serwaa TV, Face TV, Cash TV, Lion TV, NTV, Nazareth TV among others.

Meanwhile, the outfit has pledged to ensure that the use of spectrum is done in an efficient manner.

“We also take the opportunity to caution all Licence and Authorisation holders to ensure that their they are always up-to-date and in compliance with the stated terms and conditions,” it added.

Read the full list below: