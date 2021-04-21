The Ghana Police Service has arrested 40 suspected criminals at Kasoa in the Central Region, Wednesday.

The swoop was undertaken by the security agency in the wee hours as part of efforts to clamp down on illegal activities in the enclave.

This comes amid a growing sense of insecurity as residents complain of the high crime rate in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

Traditional authorities had earlier summoned top security officials in the area to answer questions over their failure to fight crime in the area.

Last week, another traditional leader in Kasoa, Nii Saka Odupong III petitioned authorities to demolish the refugee camp at Buduburam which he said has become a hideout for criminals in the community.

“The refugee camp is a major problem. This is the time for the camp to be dissolved. I cannot take the law into my own hands and do whatever I like. So we decided to petition the security agencies,” he told JoyNews.

Not long after this, the area’s Divisional Police Command arrested one Eric Asare, in connection with the murder of Stephen Entsi at Opeikuma junction, also a surburb of Kasoa.

This is just a fraction of the fervent call for action as both young and old demands a change in the insecurity situation at Kasoa.

The police had earlier posited that not much can be done by their outfit if the residents do not report infractions that happen within the community.

They further pledged to follow up on information available to JoyNews to facilitate the reduction of the canker.

Following the morning arrest, more police personnel have been deployed to improve visibility in the community and repel crime.

According to the police other measures including snap checks and also mounting of tents will be effected at vantage points.

The 40 suspects are expected to arraigned in due course.