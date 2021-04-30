An elderly pastor was arrested on the streets of London for making “homophobic comments” and telling passers-by that same-sex couples were against “God’s created order”.

Pastor John Sherwood and Pastor Peter Simpson were preaching outside Uxbridge tube station in West London on Friday (23 April).

Pastor Simpson said that he “began the preaching and referred to the grave abandonment by our nation of its Christian foundations, an abandonment which has manifested itself in, for example, the redefinition of marriage.”

Same-sex marriage, he said, was “an assault upon the Biblical revelation, which tells us that marriage can be only between one man and one woman.”

Sherwood, 71, then took over and began “expounding the final verses of Genesis 1”.

He told passers-by that families must be “headed by a father and a mother”, and that “the distinction within mankind of just two genders, male and female, made in the image of God, constitutes the essence of God’s created order.”

Officers were caught on video asking him to stop preaching against LGBT+ people, which he refused.

Sherwood was then told he was under arrest and was asked to come down from his step stool, which he also refused.