The Public Affairs Manager of COCOBOD, Fiifi Boafo, has attributed the decrease in production of cocoa beans to adverse weather conditions.

According to him, heavy rainfall at the beginning of the cocoa season had a significant impact on cocoa cultivation, affecting the fruiting process and ultimately reducing the expected harvest.

While acknowledging the importance of rainfall for cocoa production, Mr Boafo indicated that excessive precipitation hindered fruiting this season.

Additionally, he mentioned, the severe harmattan conditions the country experienced had a detrimental effect on cocoa pods, worsening the situation.

Mr Boafo revealed this during a discussion on “Ghana’s Struggling Cocoa Industry” on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

“The major contributory factor for low cocoa production is the weather situation we’ve experienced this cocoa season. It started with a heavy rainfall. Then it got to a time where you expected the pods you had to develop for you to harvest then we experienced severe harmattan.

Mr Boafo further mentioned the swollen shoot disease also affecting cocoa production, stating that about 590,000 hectares of cocoa farms in Ghana have been affected.

He explained that these farms are currently under rehabilitation and not producing cocoa beans.

“At the moment, about 590,000 hectares of cocoa farms in Ghana have been affected by swollen shoot and so it is affecting production. Indeed, we are rehabilitating some of these affected farms. And since the only known solution is cutting the affected trees, all the affected farms are not fruiting at the moment, “ Mr Boafo explained.

He highlighted the challenges posed by unpredictable weather patterns, illegal mining, and smuggling, exacerbating the existing pressures on the industry.

Currently, there is a global shortage of cocoa beans, leading to a significant increase in prices as the price of one tonne of cocoa is now $10,000.

However, research has indicated that Ghana might not benefit significantly from this increment due to the significant drop in cocoa production this year.

